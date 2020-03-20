US stocks open higher as virus impact worsens

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,216.56, up 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 2,429.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7 percent to 7,271.01.