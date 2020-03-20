US Stocks Open Higher As Virus Impact Worsens
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:26 PM
Wall Street stocks rose early Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Friday as markets tried to stage a second successive gain despite the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus outbreak.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,216.56, up 0.6 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 2,429.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7 percent to 7,271.01.