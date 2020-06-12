UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher, Bouning Back From Rout

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Wall Street stocks bounced in opening trading Friday, winning back some of their losses after three weak sessions that culminated in a rout Thursday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced in opening trading Friday, winning back some of their losses after three weak sessions that culminated in a rout Thursday.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,874.16, up around 750 points or 3.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 2.6 percent to 3,080.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.7 percent to 9,752.63.

Major indices on Thursday suffered their worst session since March on worries that rising coronavirus cases in some states will threaten the US economic recovery following shutdowns to stop the virus earlier in the spring.

Stocks were back on the upswing early Friday, but some analysts expect the volatility to continue.

All 30 members of the Dow were in positive territory, with some of Thursday's biggest losers gaining the most, including Boeing, up 11.4 percent, Exxon Mobil, up 4.7 percent and JPMorgan Chase, up 3.8 percent.

Among other companies, Adobe advanced 4.7 percent as it reported higher profits on a 14 percent increase in second-quarter revenues to $3.1 billion, joining the list of technology companies that have benefited amid the upheaval caused by COVID-19.

