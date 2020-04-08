US stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1%

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the latest figures on the coronavirus against the prospects for additional measures to prop up the economy.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,903.26, up 1.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 2,686.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 7,983.68.