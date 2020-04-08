UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher, Dow And Nasdaq Both Up 1.1%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the latest figures on the coronavirus against the prospects for additional measures to prop up the economy.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,903.26, up 1.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 2,686.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 7,983.68.

