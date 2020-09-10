US stocks open higher, extending rally

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Thursday, extending the prior session's positive thrust followed mixed US labor data and continued dim prospects for additional stimulus spending from Washington.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 28,090.

53.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 3,413.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 11,217.32.

New jobless claims last week came in at 884,000, the same as the level of the week prior and indicating that an exceptionally large number of workers are still facing layoffs months into the coronavirus crisis.