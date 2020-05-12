UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Higher, Extending Rally

Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:06 PM

Wall Street stocks rose in opening trading Tuesday, as investors continue to bet on a solid economy recovery from the sharp downturn due to coronavirus shutdowns

Wall Street stocks rose in opening trading Tuesday, as investors continue to bet on a solid economy recovery from the sharp downturn due to coronavirus shutdowns.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was on track for a seventh straight gain, climbing 0.

1 percent to 9,203.55 in the opening moments of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4 percent to 24,324.92, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 2,935.02.

