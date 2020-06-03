US stocks open higher, extending rally on recovery hopes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday, extending an equity rally on hopes the US economy will rebound quickly from the hit from coronavirus shutdowns.

Just after trading opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,972.35, up 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 3,105.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent ot 9,649.95.