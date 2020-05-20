US stocks open higher, extending run of volatility

Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday, extending a volatile week on hopes for a US economic rebound as retailers reported mixed results

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Wednesday, extending a volatile week on hopes for a US economic rebound as retailers reported mixed results.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,497.75, up 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent to 2,959.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 percent to 9,320.46.