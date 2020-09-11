US stocks open higher, extending volatile run

Wall Street stocks rose early Friday, extending a stretch of volatility, following a batch of mostly solid earnings reports from Oracle and other companies

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Friday, extending a stretch of volatility, following a batch of mostly solid earnings reports from Oracle and other companies.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent 27,625.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 3,352.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent 10,973.64.

Large tech shares have had a topsy-turvy week as investors weighed whether the sector has become overvalued after the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for e-commerce and digital services.

Markets are also assessing the timing of vaccine candidates for Covid-19 and how much a vaccine could erode the advantage tech companies have attained in recent months if the economy normalizes quickly.

Oracle became the latest big tech company to report better-than-expected results, rising 4.2 percent following strong sales for its cloud applications in the second quarter.

Home exercise company Peloton Interactive was another winner amid the so-called "stay-at-home" trend, surging 5.7 percent due to strong demand for its bicycle equipment.

US data Friday showed inflation climbing slightly above expectations in August, driven by used car buyers, recreation equipment as well as gasoline's continued recovery.