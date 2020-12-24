UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Higher In Holiday-shortened Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:16 PM

US stocks open higher in holiday-shortened session

Wall Street stocks were higher early Thursday and appeared unfazed at the start of a holiday-shorted session by the risk a hard-won pandemic relief deal in Congress could fall apart

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were higher early Thursday and appeared unfazed at the start of a holiday-shorted session by the risk a hard-won pandemic relief deal in Congress could fall apart.

Republicans Thursday blocked an effort to amend the package after outgoing President Donald Trump's 11th-hour demand to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600.

"These are cantankerous political matters, yet the market isn't overly bothered by them because, in its mind, it's a matter of when, not if, a stimulus deal will be passed," said Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 30,161.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 3,697.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 12,824.88.

Among individual companies, US-traded shares of Alibaba plunged 11.4 percent after China launched an anti-monopoly investigation into the e-commerce giant.

Square added 0.7 percent following a Bloomberg report it has held talks to buy Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music China Trump Buy Congress Stocks Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

6 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

6 minutes ago

NLPD arranges conference on 'Quaid-i-Azam: Shakhsi ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth ..

5 minutes ago

CPEC moves towards new direction of industrial, ag ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Big Money Went M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.