US stocks open higher on hopes for faster economic rebound

Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by news of positive preliminary testing for a coronavirus treatment and the release of broad White House guidelines for re-opening the US economy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by news of positive preliminary testing for a coronavirus treatment and the release of broad White House guidelines for re-opening the US economy.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,088.14, up 2.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.0 percent to 2,854.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.3 percent at 8,639.12.