US Stocks Open Higher On Massive Fed Stimulus Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:37 PM

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the Federal Reserve unveiled another round of massive stimulus while US jobless claims spiked again due to business closures to counter the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday as the Federal Reserve unveiled another round of massive stimulus while US jobless claims spiked again due to business closures to counter the coronavirus.

About five minutes after trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,800.58, up 1.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 2,789.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 percent to 8,177.08.

