US stocks open higher on positive vaccine trial hopes

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped in opening trading Monday as a positive announcement about a trial on a coronavirus vaccine added to hopes for a reopening of the US economy.

A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,389.

17, up more than 700 points, or 3.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.5 percent to 2,935.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.7 percent to 9,170.92.