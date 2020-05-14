UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Lower After Latest Spike In Jobless Claims

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:19 PM

US stocks open lower after latest spike in jobless claims

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after US jobless claims data showed another spike in unemployment, underscoring the depth of the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after US jobless claims data showed another spike in unemployment, underscoring the depth of the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,980.80, down 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent to 2,789.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 8,791.76.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

21 minutes ago

EU ambassador meets Ijaz Shah, offers 150 mln Euro ..

2 minutes ago

Greece to open hundreds of beaches with social dis ..

2 minutes ago

Protocol Officers appointed

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor greeted on recovery from Coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

64000 wheat bags seized from 8 godowns in Qasba Sh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.