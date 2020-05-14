US stocks open lower after latest spike in jobless claims

Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after US jobless claims data showed another spike in unemployment, underscoring the depth of the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus crisis

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday after US jobless claims data showed another spike in unemployment, underscoring the depth of the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,980.80, down 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent to 2,789.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 8,791.76.