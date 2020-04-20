UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Lower Amid Crude Oil Glut, Dow -1.9%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

US stocks open lower amid crude oil glut, Dow -1.9%

Wall Street opened lower on Monday as traders grappled with a drop in oil prices to 22-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for energy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened lower on Monday as traders grappled with a drop in oil prices to 22-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 percent to 23,798.01 about 10 minutes into the trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 had declined 1.3 percent to 2,835.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq had fallen 0.7 percent to 8,588.66.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

9 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

9 minutes ago

World Rugby looking into Fiji chairman homophobia ..

2 minutes ago

Oil collapses to under $11 as world awash with cru ..

2 minutes ago

Expats urged to get acquainted with travel SOPs be ..

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews wheat procurement arrangements

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.