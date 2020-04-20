US stocks open lower amid crude oil glut, Dow -1.9%

Wall Street opened lower on Monday as traders grappled with a drop in oil prices to 22-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for energy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 percent to 23,798.01 about 10 minutes into the trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 had declined 1.3 percent to 2,835.08, while the tech-rich Nasdaq had fallen 0.7 percent to 8,588.66.