US Stocks Open Lower Amid Global Rout, Dow -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.8%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:37 PM

US stocks open lower amid global rout, Dow -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.8%

Wall Street stocks opened lower Friday as the latest round of US tariffs on China overshadowed a mixed US jobs report amid a global equity selloff

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Friday as the latest round of US tariffs on China overshadowed a mixed US jobs report amid a global equity selloff.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent to 26,509.15.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 0.

4 percent to 2,942.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.8 percent to 8,805.45.

US indices lost about one percent on Thursday after President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of a 10 percent punitive tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. Major bourses in Europe and Asia have lost more than two percent since the announcement.

