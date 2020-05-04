US stocks open lower as airline shares tumble

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading Monday, with airline shares taking a major hit after Warren Buffett said he liquidated his holdings in major US carriers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading Monday, with airline shares taking a major hit after Warren Buffett said he liquidated his holdings in major US carriers.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,452.27, down 1.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.9 percent to 2,804.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.7 percent to 8,547.67.