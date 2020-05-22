US stocks open lower as China scraps growth target

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks pulled back early Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as Chinese officials refrained from offering a 2020 growth target in light of the coronavirus.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 24,375.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 2,938.74, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.3 percent to 9,253.05.