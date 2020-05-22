UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Lower As China Scraps Growth Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:15 PM

US stocks open lower as China scraps growth target

Wall Street stocks pulled back early Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as Chinese officials refrained from offering a 2020 growth target in light of the coronavirus

Wall Street stocks pulled back early Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as Chinese officials refrained from offering a 2020 growth target in light of the coronavirus.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 24,375.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 2,938.74, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.3 percent to 9,253.05.

