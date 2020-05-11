UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Lower As Market Weighs Restarts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:52 PM

Wall Street stocks fell early Monday, pulling back somewhat from a rally that has been based on optimism over US states reopening their economies after coronavirus shutdowns

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks fell early Monday, pulling back somewhat from a rally that has been based on optimism over US states reopening their economies after coronavirus shutdowns.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 24,130.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to 2,913.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.1 percent at 9,110.57.

