US Stocks Open Lower As Nasdaq Retreats From Record

Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:33 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday, giving back some of Monday's gains ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting expected to maintain aggressive stimulus measures.

About five minute into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,320.

31, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent to 3,205.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 percent at 9,891.67, edging down from Monday's record close.

