US stocks open lower as virus cases mount

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve unveiled a new vehicle to boost market liquidity and the coronavirus case count continued to climb.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 22,251.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 2,616.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 7,744.65.