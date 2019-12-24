US stocks open lower, edging down from records

(@imziishan)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Wall Street stocks pulled back from records early Tuesday in a holiday-shortened session that was expected to see light trading.

The day before Christmas is traditionally the start of a "Santa Claus rally" in stocks, a traditionally robust period for equities when many traders are off for the holidays.

Stocks have been on a tear for much of the month as the outlook for US-China trade talks improved and most economic data has been solid.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,518.73, down 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.1 percent to 3,220.

76, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 8,934.68.

Dow-member Boeing dipped 0.4 percent a day after the company ousted Dennis Muilenburg as chief executive and installed Chairman David Calhoun in the post. Shares had rallied on the news on Monday.

Analysts generally applauded the move, but noted that the company continues to face myriad questions over the 737 MAX.

Meanwhile, Uber shares rose 0.8 percent after the company announced that co-founder Travis Kalanick is leaving the board to focus on other business interests.

US stock markets close at 1800 GMT ahead of Wednesday's Christmas holiday.