US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, Dow -1.5%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Major US stock indices fell more than one percent early Monday, joining a global selloff as a steep drop in the Chinese Yuan exacerbated US-China trade war worries.

Just after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 26,097.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 2,886.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.3 percent to 7,822.75.