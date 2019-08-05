UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Lower On US-China Trade War Fears, Dow -1.5%

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, Dow -1.5%

Major US stock indices fell more than one percent early Monday, joining a global selloff as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan exacerbated US-China trade war worries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Major US stock indices fell more than one percent early Monday, joining a global selloff as a steep drop in the Chinese Yuan exacerbated US-China trade war worries.

Just after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 26,097.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 2,886.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.3 percent to 7,822.75.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Punjab University expresses solidarity with Kashmi ..

39 seconds ago

Escalating LOC tension harms citizens on both side ..

5 minutes ago

Intermediate Science books can now be accessed via ..

11 minutes ago

Realme Continues to “Dare to Leap” with Worldw ..

11 minutes ago

Alhamra theatre festival concludes

3 minutes ago

Iran seals military deal with Russia

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.