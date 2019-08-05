US Stocks Open Lower On US-China Trade War Fears, Dow -1.5%
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:53 PM
Major US stock indices fell more than one percent early Monday, joining a global selloff as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan exacerbated US-China trade war worries
Just after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent at 26,097.68.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent to 2,886.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.3 percent to 7,822.75.