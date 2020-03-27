UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Open Lower, Resuming Sell-off After 3-day Surge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

After three straight sessions of gains, Wall Street opened sharply lower Friday amid a worsening economic outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :After three straight sessions of gains, Wall Street opened sharply lower Friday amid a worsening economic outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 3.5 percent or around 800 points to 21,754.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.2 percent to 2,545.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq CompositeIndex dropped 2.9 percent to 7,572.60.

