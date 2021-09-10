UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Open Mixed After Latest Inflation Spike

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Friday as the market digested more data showing elevated inflation and sought to shake off a series of lackluster sessions

Major indices are down for the week so far as investors grapple with worries over the Delta variant of Covid-19, uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy and supply chain woes.

US wholesale prices posted another record increase in August in the latest sign that increased demand coupled with supply and labor shortages were fueling US inflation.

The producer price index (PPI) jumped 8.3 percent from August 2020, not seasonally adjusted, the biggest increase since the data was first collected in November 2010, according to the Labor Department report.

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 34,821.23.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1 percent to 4,494.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,296.82.

Among individual companies, Take-Two Interactive Software fell 3.0 percent as it pushed back new versions of its Grand Theft Auto game to March 2022 from November 2021 "to allow additional time to further polish the final products."

