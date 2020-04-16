US Stocks Open Mostly Up Despite Bad Economic Data
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:00 PM
Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Thursday even as fresh economic data showed another spike in unemployment and a big drop in homebuilding
About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,462.36, down 0.2 percent.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 2,796.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 percent to 23,462.36.