UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Mostly Up Despite Bad Economic Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

US stocks open mostly up despite bad economic data

Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Thursday even as fresh economic data showed another spike in unemployment and a big drop in homebuilding

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened mostly higher Thursday even as fresh economic data showed another spike in unemployment and a big drop in homebuilding.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,462.36, down 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 2,796.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 percent to 23,462.36.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

4 minutes ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Airways advises on operational status and o ..

19 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

25 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.