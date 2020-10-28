US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worries

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, taking cues from European bourses that tumbled on fears of broad lockdowns in the continent to address rising coronavirus cases.

About three minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.9 percent at 26,934.27.

The broad-based also sank 1.9 percent to 3,326.61, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 11,213.52.