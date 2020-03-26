US stocks open up as jobless claims soar, stimulus advances

Wall Street stocks opened higher Thursday following Senate passage of a massive stimulus bill as the government reported an unprecedented surge in US jobless claims

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,567.24, up 1.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.7 percent to 2,517.56, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 7,506.35.