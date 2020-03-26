UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Up As Jobless Claims Soar, Stimulus Advances

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

US stocks open up as jobless claims soar, stimulus advances

Wall Street stocks opened higher Thursday following Senate passage of a massive stimulus bill as the government reported an unprecedented surge in US jobless claims

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Thursday following Senate passage of a massive stimulus bill as the government reported an unprecedented surge in US jobless claims.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,567.24, up 1.7 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.7 percent to 2,517.56, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 7,506.35.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Stocks Government Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Putin, Macron Discuss Anti-Coronavirus Measures in ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports 600 Cases of COVID-19 Among Its S ..

3 minutes ago

Lightening strikes a village of Thar perishing a g ..

3 minutes ago

Top EU Diplomat Offers Condolences to Nigeria Over ..

8 minutes ago

EU States Use Weakening Italian Economy to Invade ..

8 minutes ago

Private hospitals asked to finalise steps in 2 day ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.