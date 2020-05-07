UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Up Despite Another Jobless Claims Spike

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:31 PM

US stocks open up despite another jobless claims spike

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, shrugging off another huge jobless claims figure, amid optimism about the US economic restart and progress on pharmaceuticals to address the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, shrugging off another huge jobless claims figure, amid optimism about the US economic restart and progress on pharmaceuticals to address the coronavirus.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,940.64, up 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 2,887.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 8,970.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Progress Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

17 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Special chartered flights to bring stranded Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.