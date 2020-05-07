US stocks open up despite another jobless claims spike

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, shrugging off another huge jobless claims figure, amid optimism about the US economic restart and progress on pharmaceuticals to address the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, shrugging off another huge jobless claims figure, amid optimism about the US economic restart and progress on pharmaceuticals to address the coronavirus.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,940.64, up 1.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 2,887.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 8,970.43.