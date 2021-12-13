US stocks open week lower ahead of Fed decision

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Monday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve decision expected to signal an accelerated pace of tapering stimulus.

All eyes will be on the Fed, which Wednesday will release its latest decision in the wake of data showing the strongest consumer price inflation in decades.

Other data releases this week include retail sales and housing starts for November.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 35,833.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,698.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent to 15,591.89.

Stocks are coming off a strong week of gains last week on receding fears on the Omicron variant of Covid-19.