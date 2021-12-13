UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Open Week Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:04 PM

US stocks open week lower ahead of Fed decision

Wall Street stocks dipped early Monday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve decision expected to signal an accelerated pace of tapering stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped early Monday ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve decision expected to signal an accelerated pace of tapering stimulus.

All eyes will be on the Fed, which Wednesday will release its latest decision in the wake of data showing the strongest consumer price inflation in decades.

Other data releases this week include retail sales and housing starts for November.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 35,833.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 4,698.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent to 15,591.89.

Stocks are coming off a strong week of gains last week on receding fears on the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price November Stocks Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Housing

Recent Stories

Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all c ..

Task of polio-free society to be achieved at all costs: KP CS

2 minutes ago
 Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano ..

Thousands briefly shut indoors on Spanish volcano island

2 minutes ago
 Khusro directs provincial authorities to carry bor ..

Khusro directs provincial authorities to carry border monitoring

2 minutes ago
 Sajid Kayani appointed as new CPO Rawalpindi

Sajid Kayani appointed as new CPO Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Macron finds 'will to work together' with Hungary' ..

Macron finds 'will to work together' with Hungary's Orban

4 minutes ago
 Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' afte ..

Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.