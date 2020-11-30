UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Open Week Lower, Pulling Back From Records

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

US stocks open week lower, pulling back from records

Wall Street stocks retreated from records early Monday, shrugging off positive coronavirus vaccine news ahead of key economic data releases later in the week

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks retreated from records early Monday, shrugging off positive coronavirus vaccine news ahead of key economic data releases later in the week.

Markets looked past news that Moderna will apply for formal regulatory approval of its Covid-19 vaccine and President-elect Joe Biden's official announcement naming of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, two items that helped propel equities to records last week.

"The phenomenal run seen this month in the stock market has priced in a lot of good recovery news already; hence, the market this morning hasn't been moved by it," Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare said in a note.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 29,675.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 3,628.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than 0.1 percent to 12,203.35.

This week's economic Calendar includes the November jobs report, as well as reports on activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

There are also two days of congressional testimony with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on pandemic aid programs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Powell November Stocks Market From Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yet another flop show but at cost of people lives: ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs for special division on bor ..

2 minutes ago

Baba Guru Nanak disseminated message of peace, tol ..

2 minutes ago

Loew meets with German football DFB bosses to disc ..

26 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to improve tax collect ..

26 minutes ago

Pashinyan Will Not Go to Moscow in Person As EAEU ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.