US Stocks Pause After Last Week's Records

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:53 PM

US stocks pause after last week's records

After closing at records last week, Wall Street stocks treaded water early Monday as the market weighed the latest rise in coronavirus cases against expectations for a 2021 economic recovery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :After closing at records last week, Wall Street stocks treaded water early Monday as the market weighed the latest rise in coronavirus cases against expectations for a 2021 economic recovery.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 30,108.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to 3,683.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 12,506.52.

All three indices finished at records Friday.

New Covid-19 cases in the United States have hit new peaks in recent days, along with rising death rates and hospitalizations.

But equities have still risen to new records as investors make bets based on expectations that wide implementation of coronavirus vaccines will spark a major economic rebound.

"The present-day reality is indeed troubling, but the stock market isn't a present-day entity," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. "It's a forward-looking entity and it still likes what it thinks it will be seeing six to 12 months from now."This week's Calendar includes data releases on consumer prices. Investors are also monitoring ongoing talks on Capitol Hill for another relief package to support the coronavirus-battered US economy.

