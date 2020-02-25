UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Plunge Most In 2 Years As Coronavirus Contagion Grows

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Stocks Plunge Most in 2 Years as Coronavirus Contagion Grows

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US stocks tumbled their most in two years on Monday as investors bailed out of risk assets and into safe havens on fears that China's novel coronavirus pandemic might become an unstoppable global contagion.

All three of Wall Street's major stock indexes fell more than 3 percent each, the first time since February 8, 2018.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest index, fell 3.6 percent to 27,961.

The S&P 500 index, which reflects the performance of the top 500 US stocks, tumbled 3.4 percent to 3,226.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.7 percent to 9,221.

Monday's meltdown in stocks came after a spike in coronavirus infections in Italy, South Korea and Iran sparked fears that the pandemic was growing fast beyond China, triggering risk aversion that drove investors toward safe havens like gold and the Dollar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Dollar China Italy South Korea February Stocks 2018 Gold National University Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

3 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

4 hours ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

3 hours ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on virus p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.