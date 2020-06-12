UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Plunge Most In 3 Months On Extended Covid-19 Fears, Dow Ends Down Nearly 7%

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Stocks Plunge Most In 3 Months On Extended Covid-19 Fears, Dow Ends Down Nearly 7%

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US stocks fell their most in three months on Thursday, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average losing almost 7 percent, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a prolonged period of up to two years for the world's largest economy to recover from the pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 1,855 points at 25,135 points.  The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was 5.8 percent lower at 3,003. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3 percent to 9,492.

