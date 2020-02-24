UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Plunge Most Since August As Virus Contagion Grows

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

US Stocks Plunge Most Since August as Virus Contagion Grows

US stocks tumbled across the board on Monday, heading for their sharpest daily loss in more than six months, as investors headed for the exits on signs of a growing global contagion from China's coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) US stocks tumbled across the board on Monday, heading for their sharpest daily loss in more than six months, as investors headed for the exits on signs of a growing global contagion from China's coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street's broadest stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 2.6 percent to 28,227 by 10:10 AM ET (15:10 GMT). Its previous sharpest loss was 3 percent on August 14.

The S&P 500 index, which reflects the performance of the top 500 US stocks, tumbled 2.4 percent to 3,258, versus its August 14 loss of 2.9 percent.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slumped 2.8 percent to 9,307, after its 3 percent drop on August 14.

A spike in the so-called Covid-19 infections in Italy, South Korea and Iran triggered risk aversion across markets, sending investors toward safe havens like gold, the Dollar and US Treasury notes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Dollar China Italy South Korea August Stocks Gold Market From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

1 minute ago

Deals for first and second days of UMEX and SimTEX ..

16 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges M ..

2 minutes ago

Murree police arrest 16 proclaimed offenders

2 minutes ago

Mr. & Mr. Junior South 2020 bodybuilding, physique ..

2 minutes ago

DAGP has trains over 400 auditors from SAIs across ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.