US Stocks Pull Back After Monday Rally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:55 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks declined early Tuesday, retreating from the surge in the prior session as markets weigh worries about inflation against expectations for speeding economic growth.

Major indices won at least two percent on Monday in a forceful round of bargain hunting after losses the prior week after US Treasury bond yields surged.

But equities were back under pressure Tuesday as investors awaited action on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic aid package, which awaits action in the Senate after passing the US House of Representatives last week.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

2 percent at 31,476.88.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,888.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 13,501.75.

Among individual companies, Target gained 2.2 percent as the big-box retailer reported a 66 percent jump in fourth-quarter income to $1.4 billion on another round of surging sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoon Video gained 3.8 percent as it reported fourth-quarter revenues of $882.5 million, more than four times the year-ago level after use of the conference service rose sharply during the pandemic.

