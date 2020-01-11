UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Pull Back From Records As Boeing Tumbles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

US stocks pull back from records as Boeing tumbles

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dow pulled back from records on Friday after earlier hitting the 29,000-point milestone as Boeing shares fell following fresh damaging revelations over the 737 MAX.

Dow member Boeing slid almost two percent after the release of another round of embarrassing emails, including one in which an employee said the aircraft, which has been involved in two fatal crashes since 2018, had been "designed by clowns." The aerospace giant has been in crisis mode since March, when the MAX was grounded worldwide.

All three major indices retreated from Thursday's all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at 28,823.77, down 0.5 percent after earlier topping 29,000 for the first time.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to 3,265.35, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also lost 0.

3 percent at 9,178.86.

Equities pushed into positive territory after the Labor Department reported that the United States added 145,000 new positions in December, a bit below expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent, remaining at a 50-year low.

But stocks later retreated, with some analysts viewing the pullback as unsurprising given the strong gains in late 2019 and early 2020.

"It's not that we're seeing a big selloff as much as we're seeing a lack of buyers heading into the weekend after some obvious geopolitical turmoil last weekend," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems joined Boeing in tumbling, shedding 4.3 percent after announcing it will lay off 2,800 employees after Boeing halted production of the MAX.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States March December Stocks 2018 2019 2020 Market From Dow Jones Employment

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.