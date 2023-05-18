UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rally As Biden, McCarthy Offer Reassurances On Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:49 PM

US stocks rally as Biden, McCarthy offer reassurances on talks

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Wednesday, shrugging off a mixed session in overseas markets on hopes for an agreement to avert a US debt default

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Wednesday, shrugging off a mixed session in overseas markets on hopes for an agreement to avert a US debt default.

Although there is still no compromise to lift the nation's debt ceiling, President Joe Biden said he was "confident" the country would not default, while Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was "optimistic about our ability to work together." Markets continue to watch the talks.

"We've seen that many times before, it always gets resolved," said LBBW's Karl Haeling. "But the unknown factor is the politics of the hard-core Republican representatives." Biden was scheduled to attend a G7 summit in Japan, but has scrapped subsequent stops planned in Papua New Guinea and Australia, and will instead return to Washington on Sunday as time to reach a deal runs low.

Sam Stovall of CFRA Research pointed to an underlying caution until the standoff in the capital is resolved.

"Though there seems to be some movement in the debt default discussion, the downside risk is greater than the upside potential since a debt ceiling agreement would only result in the lessening of headwinds, as the Fed would still remain in focus," Stovall said.

The improved sentiment about the debt ceiling talks also boosted the dollar and contributed to gains in oil prices.

Traders were also looking at company news.

Big-box retailer Target reported a dip in quarterly earnings, but said it had made progress in cutting excess inventory that has weighed on earnings in a slowing consumer economy.

Analysts said the market was cheered by an update from Western Alliance Bancorporation, which said it had added $2 billion in deposits so far in the second quarter.

Worries about deposit flight have slammed regional bank shares since early March. Western Alliance jumped 10.2 percent, while Zions Bancorporation and Comerica International both won more than 12 percent.

Asia indices enjoyed mixed fortunes but star performer Tokyo jumped after figures showed Japan's economy grew more than expected in January-March thanks to a surge in tourism after pandemic border restrictions were lifted.

The figures helped push the Nikkei 225 to a 20-month high and it has now piled on more than 15 percent since the turn of the year.

Analysts said the strong market performance has been helped by corporate reforms and Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policies.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 33,420.77 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 1.2 percent at 4,158.77 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.3 percent at 12,500.57 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,723.23 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 15,951.30 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,399.44 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,323.23 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 30,093.59 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 19,560.57 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,284.23 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0841 from $1.0862 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: FLAT at $1.2488 Dollar/yen: UP at 137.63 yen from 136.39 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.79 pence from 87.00 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.7 percent at $76.96 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.8 percent at $72.83 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Washington Company Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Alliance New York Papua New Guinea Japan Euro March Border Stocks Sunday Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates ..

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS prog ..

5 minutes ago
 Mental health day observed in SBBWU

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

13 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

20 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

35 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.