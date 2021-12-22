UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rally Hard First Time In Week Since Omicron Variant Spike

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Stocks Rally Hard First Time in Week Since Omicron Variant Spike

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Wall Street rallied hard for the first time in a week, with buyers scooping up stocks cheapened by a series of selloffs triggered by fear about the coronavirus' resurgence via the Omicron variant.

Adding to the positivity of US equity markets was President Joe Biden's assurance that he was trying to salvage his signature $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill that had been opposed by a key Democratic lawmaker. The significance of the bill was underscored by Goldman Sachs' decision on Monday to slash US growth projections for 2022.

"Investors want to be optimistic leading up to the holidays and lawmakers on Capitol Hill will not want to be painted the villain, so all the rhetoric will likely be upbeat for the rest of the week," Ed Moya, equities analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The Big Tech sector was the biggest winner of the day. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups major technology Names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed up 2.4% after dropping a net 4% over six previous sessions.

The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, finished up 1.8% after dropping 3% since the close of December 10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of Wall Street's three key benchmarks that had taken the worst beating in the past six sessions, rose 1.6% after an 11% decline in the past six sessions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook Holidays Capitol Hill United States December Stocks Apple Market All Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

4 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

4 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

3 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

3 hours ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

3 hours ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.