UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rally In Final Session Of Buoyant Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 07:29 PM

US stocks rally in final session of buoyant Q1

Wall Street stocks rallied Friday, concluding a winning first quarter on a positive note on signs of moderating inflation and receding fear over bank industry instability

New York, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks rallied Friday, concluding a winning first quarter on a positive note on signs of moderating inflation and receding fear over bank industry instability.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.3 percent at 33,274.15.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 4,109.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.7 percent to 12,221.91.

The annual personal consumption expenditures index (PCE) slowed to 5 percent in February from 5.3 percent a month earlier. The benchmark is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has been battling rising consumer prices for more than a year.

While the decline in headline inflation is positive news for the Fed, it shows pricing pressures remain elevated well above the US central bank's long-term target of two percent.

Still, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note retreated, suggesting investors see lower odds for more Fed interest rate hikes.

Investors have also been encouraged by the latest developments in the banking industry turmoil, with the industry apparently having stabilized after three US banks failed earlier this month.

"We had a major test of the US financial system," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It bent but didn't break." Sarhan said the market's ability to rally at this juncture is "very bullish."All three major indices posted gains for the quarter, although the Dow's quarterly gain amounted to less than 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose around seven percent, while the Nasdaq jumped 16.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank February Stocks Market All From Industry Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for organised begging

3 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of ..

Albanian Prime Minister congratulates President of UAE on new leadership appoint ..

3 minutes ago
 Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first ..

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori becomes first Arab increment lead for an IS ..

3 minutes ago
 Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas ..

Women in peacekeeping: UN Fund calls for new ideas and investment

3 minutes ago
 East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerat ..

East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerate to 5.1% in 2023 as China reb ..

3 minutes ago
 Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, ac ..

Global sales of heat pumps grew by 11% in 2022, according to the latest IEA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.