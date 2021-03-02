US Stocks Rally Strongly Into March With Nasdaq Up 3%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US stocks rallied to a strong start for March, with the tech stocks index Nasdaq rising 3 percent to lead Monday's gains, after a woeful performance in the final week of February caused by a spike in bond yields.

Nasdaq, which includes stocks of tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed up 396 points on Monday, recovering most of the 478 points it lost on Friday, the final session of February, to settle the first day of the new month at 13,588.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed up 2.4 percent on Monday, recouping virtually all that it lost last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest gauge of the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 2 percent, more than the 1.8 percent it lost last week.