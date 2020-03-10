US Stocks Rebound 3 Points Tuesday Morning Day After Dow Jones' Historic Plunge

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US stocks rebounded by about 3 percent on Tuesday morning a day after a historic decline of more than 2,000 points of Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, opened up about 3 percent to reach a session high at 24,999.

It closed down 2,014 points, or 7.8 percent, on Monday.

The S&P500 index, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was also about 3 percent higher in early trading on Tuesday, after losing lost 7.7 percent the previous day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index showed a similar 3 percent gain after Monday's 7.3 percent drop.