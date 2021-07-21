NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US stocks rebounded broadly on Tuesday from the previous day's collapse as investors buying dips helped steady a market still reverberating on worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases from the Delta variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 550 points, or 1.5 percent, at 4,323. The Dow fell 2.

1 percent on Tuesday for its sharpest loss since January 29.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, rose 65 points, or 1.5 percent, to settle at 4,323 The S&P500 lost almost exactly the same value on Monday.

The Nasdaq Composite, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, microsoft, Netflix and Google, finished up 224 points, or 1.6 percent, at 14,499. Nasdaq was the outperformer of the session, gaining more than the 0.9 percent it lost last week.