US Stocks Rebound on Monday, Overcoming Worry About New Novel Coronavirus Spike

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street rebounded to a higher close on Monday after the Trump administration vowed not to shut the US economy down again over the novel coronavirus pandemic, helping the market recoup early losses sparked by a surge in new cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, settled up 0.6 percent at 25,763 points. It opened the day down 2.3 percent, initially extending the previous week's drop of 6 percent, which was the Dow's worst decline since mid-March.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, closed up 0.9 percent at 3,068. It was down 2.3 percent earlier, after last week's drop of 4.

8 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4 percent to finish at 9,726. The Nasdad slid 1.8 percent earlier, after last week's decline of 2.3 percent.

Stocks fell earlier in the day after nearly 20 of the 50 US states, including Texas, California and Florida, reported seven-day rolling average highs for new coronavirus infections. The total number of cases since the February outbreak now stands at 2.2 million.

Earlier on Monday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said President Trump was determined not to close the economy again, adding that the number of new fatalities from the pandemic were still low and the administration was monitoring the situation closely.