US Stocks Rebound on Tuesday After Dow Jones' Worst Loss Ever

Wall Street's three main stock indices went up about 1 percent each on Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst ever drop on fears of a looming recession as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indices went up about 1 percent each on Tuesday morning, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst ever drop on fears of a looming recession as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 247 points, or 1.2 percent, at 20,435 by 9:50 a.m. (13:50 GMT) on Tuesday. On Monday, it lost 3,000 points, or 13 percent.

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was up about 1 percent, or 22 points, at 2,408.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained around 1 percent too, or 73 points, to 6,977. Both the S&P500 and Nasdaq lost about 12 percent on Monday.