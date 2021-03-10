UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Resume Climb As Biden Relief Plan Nears Passage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

US stocks resume climb as Biden relief plan nears passage

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Wednesday as traders awaited congressional passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which is expected to boost the US economy's recovery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher on Wednesday as traders awaited congressional passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which is expected to boost the US economy's recovery.

Markets had flinched in recent sessions after bond yields rose in a sign that the injection of government cash into the economy could send inflation upwards and push the Federal Reserve to raise rates.

But a government report released before markets opened showed no sign of an inflationary spike in February, and indices resumed upward progress that had begun on Tuesday as investors snapped up equities that had been hurt in recent sell-offs.

About 30 minutes into trading on Wednesday, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent to 32,146.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to 3,906.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which has been under pressure in recent weeks, rose 1.

1 percent to 13,212.63.

Biden's massive rescue package was set for a vote later in the day in the House of Representatives, and includes hundreds of billions of Dollars aimed at improving Covid-19 vaccinations and supporting the unemployed, as well as paying for another round of stimulus checks for consumers.

Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com said Labor Department data showing the Consumer price Index rising 0.4 percent, or about as much as analysts had expected, in February propelled the upbeat opening.

"The key takeaway from the report is the recognition that it didn't contain any headline surprises to fan the flames of inflation concerns," he said.

General Electric fell 5.8 percent after announcing it would sell its aircraft leasing subsidiary GECAS to Ireland's AerCap in a $30 billion deal that will create a massive aviation company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vote Company Progress Price Ireland February Stocks Market From Government Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Supreme Court disposes of former DG LDA Ahad Cheem ..

2 minutes ago

IOC president Thomas Bach re-elected as Olympic ch ..

2 minutes ago

Equities advance as US inflation muted

2 minutes ago

Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies in Europe With Inaugur ..

2 minutes ago

WASA providing best services despite scarcity of r ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Output in April to Be 890,000 Bpd Hig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.