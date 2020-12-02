US stocks retreat from records after lackluster jobs data

Wall Street stocks pulled back from records early Wednesday following lackluster US jobs data, despite the first approval of a Covid-19 vaccine by a western country

Britain cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning next week, a major step in efforts to move the global economy beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Optimism about vaccines has propelled US stocks to records in recent sessions, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 29,741.57.

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,654.16, while the tech-rich Nadaq composite Index tumbled 0.9 percent to 12,243.58.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had ended at records Tuesday.