UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Retreat From Records After Lackluster Jobs Data

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:58 PM

US stocks retreat from records after lackluster jobs data

Wall Street stocks pulled back from records early Wednesday following lackluster US jobs data, despite the first approval of a Covid-19 vaccine by a western country

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks pulled back from records early Wednesday following lackluster US jobs data, despite the first approval of a Covid-19 vaccine by a western country.

Britain cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning next week, a major step in efforts to move the global economy beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Optimism about vaccines has propelled US stocks to records in recent sessions, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 29,741.57.

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 3,654.16, while the tech-rich Nadaq composite Index tumbled 0.9 percent to 12,243.58.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had ended at records Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stocks From Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

German Foreign Minister Says COVID-19 Worsened Sit ..

3 minutes ago

German Health Minister Welcomes Austria's Plans fo ..

3 minutes ago

Ballot Recount in Georgia Confirms Biden Lead, Fin ..

3 minutes ago

Poland May Spend Up to $2.7Bln on COVID-19 Vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Spain to invest 600 mn euros in artificial intelli ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.