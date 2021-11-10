UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Retreat Further Amid Jarring Inflation Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Wall Street dropped again in early trading Wednesday, continuing the retreat begun in the prior session following a record streak, as markets digested a jarring inflation report

Wall Street dropped again in early trading Wednesday, continuing the retreat begun in the prior session following a record streak, as markets digested a jarring inflation report.

But analysts said the decline was to be expected after the steady gains in recent weeks, which were punctuated by a stream of positive earnings reports.

The US consumer price index (CPI) surged 6.2 percent in the 12 months ended in October, a 30-year high coming amid rising oil, auto and housing prices, according to the Labor Department data.

More Stories From Business

