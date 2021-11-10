US stocks retreat further amid jarring inflation data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street dropped again in early trading Wednesday, continuing the retreat begun in the prior session following a record streak, as markets digested a jarring inflation report.

But analysts said the decline was to be expected after the steady gains in recent weeks, which were punctuated by a stream of positive earnings reports.

The US consumer price index (CPI) surged 6.2 percent in the 12 months ended in October, a 30-year high coming amid rising oil, auto and housing prices, according to the Labor Department data.