U.S. stocks rise after jobs data

(@FahadShabbir)

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday as investors parsed the nation's March employment report

NEW YORK, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :-- U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday as investors parsed the nation's March employment report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 139.92 points, or 0.40 percent, to 34,818.27. The S&P 500 rose 15.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,545.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.

98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,261.50.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with real estate up 2.02 percent, leading the gainers. Industrials slipped 0.7 percent, the worst-performing group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded higher with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.