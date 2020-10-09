UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Rise Again On Hopes For Covid-19 Therapies

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

US stocks rise again on hopes for Covid-19 therapies

Wall Street stocks rose again early Friday amid optimism about coronavirus therapeutics and as investors monitored stimulus talks in Washington in hopes of a breakthrough

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rose again early Friday amid optimism about coronavirus therapeutics and as investors monitored stimulus talks in Washington in hopes of a breakthrough.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 28,527.85.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent to 3,465.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 11,505.13.

Markets cheered a write-up in the New England Journal of Medicine that Gilead Sciences' remdesivir drug resulted in "consistent, clinically meaningful improvements" in coronavirus patients, the latest positive indicator about a leading treatment.

Gilead rose 1.0 percent.

That news follows announcements by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly earlier in the week on Covid-19 therapies that have boosted confidence in effectiveness of the treatments for the virus.

Analysts also remained hopeful that Washington policymakers finally will reach a deal on stimulus spending following various pivots in recent days between the White House and congressional leaders.

But there are still a number of challenges to a deal, including opposition to a larger stimulus package in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Washington White House Stocks Dow Jones Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for Armenia to settl ..

45 seconds ago

BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q

47 seconds ago

US Imposes New Aluminum Sheet Tariffs on 18 Countr ..

49 seconds ago

Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf lead Central Punjab to c ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police to introduce street watcher syste ..

5 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.