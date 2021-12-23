UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Rise As Omicron Worries Ease

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:30 PM

U.S. stocks rise as Omicron worries ease

U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, following an upbeat prior session, as worries over the Omicron variant appeared to have moderated

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) -:U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, following an upbeat prior session, as worries over the Omicron variant appeared to have moderated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 261.19 points, or 0.74 percent, to 35,753.89. The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,696.56.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 180.81 points, or 1.18 percent, to 15,521.89.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with consumer discretionary and technology up 1.73 percent and 1.33 percent, respectively, leading the gains.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology China Stocks Top Weight Dow Jones

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

2 hours ago
 Blast in Cinema in Burundi Leaves 16 People Injure ..

Blast in Cinema in Burundi Leaves 16 People Injured - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.