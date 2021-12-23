U.S. stocks rise as Omicron worries ease

U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, following an upbeat prior session, as worries over the Omicron variant appeared to have moderated

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) -:U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, following an upbeat prior session, as worries over the Omicron variant appeared to have moderated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 261.19 points, or 0.74 percent, to 35,753.89. The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,696.56.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 180.81 points, or 1.18 percent, to 15,521.89.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with consumer discretionary and technology up 1.73 percent and 1.33 percent, respectively, leading the gains.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.